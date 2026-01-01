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The Infotrust

Headquarters: Finland
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The Infotrust, a leading data analytics firm in the Baltics, operates offices in Vilnius, Riga, and Helsinki, supporting industries such as manufacturing, aviation, retail, and healthcare. The company partners with Snowflake to deliver scalable data solutions focused on business value engineering, transforming data into actionable insights that drive efficiency and decision-making.

Leveraging Snowflake's Data Cloud, dbt, and Qlik, Infotrust integrates real-time data processing, advanced analytics, and seamless data sharing. Their solutions help businesses build robust data pipelines and visualization tools to tackle critical challenges and achieve measurable outcomes with modern data platforms.

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