Skip to content

Free Dev Day — June 25 — Virtual

Don’t just hear about AI — build it. Luminary talks and hands-on labs.

Claim my spot
All Partners
Infosys
Solution Areas
  • Healthcare & Life Sciences
  • Retail & Consumer Goods
Workload Specializations
  • Data Engineering
  • Analytics
Snowpro Core Certifications: 553
Snowpro Advanced Certifications: 19
Snowflake AI Data Cloud Elite Services Partner badge
Elite

Infosys

Headquarters: India
Website

Infosys Limited is a global leader in technology services firms. The Company provides software development and engineering to corporate clients through a network of development centers in Asia, Europe and North America. It is also engaged in data management, systems integration, project management, support and maintenance services. Subsidiary Infosys BPO offers business process outsourcing services, and US-based Infosys Consulting provides strategic consulting. Infosys gets effectively all of its sales from international markets, with North America accounting for two-thirds of the total. Clients come mainly from the financial services, manufacturing, telecom and retail industries. Infosys maintains about 50 regional offices and development centers in Australia, Canada, China, India, Japan, Poland, the Czech Republic and the UK. It also has 65 sales offices in 33 countries. Infosys Technologies is a managed services provider (MSP).

Snowflake Partner Network

Deliver more meaningful data insights with a robust array of tools and partners who will help make the most of your Snowflake investment.