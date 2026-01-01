Infosys Limited is a global leader in technology services firms. The Company provides software development and engineering to corporate clients through a network of development centers in Asia, Europe and North America. It is also engaged in data management, systems integration, project management, support and maintenance services. Subsidiary Infosys BPO offers business process outsourcing services, and US-based Infosys Consulting provides strategic consulting. Infosys gets effectively all of its sales from international markets, with North America accounting for two-thirds of the total. Clients come mainly from the financial services, manufacturing, telecom and retail industries. Infosys maintains about 50 regional offices and development centers in Australia, Canada, China, India, Japan, Poland, the Czech Republic and the UK. It also has 65 sales offices in 33 countries. Infosys Technologies is a managed services provider (MSP).