InfoCentric Pty Ltd

InfoCentric commenced operations in 2009 and is an Australian-owned and operated data & analytics specialist consultancy, with over 130 Consultants and offices in Melbourne and Sydney.

We are a data management specialist firm, with a sole focus on how data and analytics can drive deeper insights into business decision-making. InfoCentric has been a Snowflake partner since 2020, and recently became a Public Sector Reseller (in 2024).

InfoCentric has broad expertise in a variety of industries, including Banking & Financial Services (our biggest sector), Retail, Government, Higher Education and Utilities. In these industries, we have developed a strong understanding of the business drivers, the economic client, the customer base, and the types of use cases that are relevant.

As a Snowflake implementor, we are able to provide the full lifecycle of services across strategy & planning, solution design and architecture, migration and build, integration and managed services. We have numerous case studies in enterprise and government customers, and understand what it takes to implement Snowflake to deliver value and achieve customer success.