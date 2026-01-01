Infinite Services Sp. z o.o.

Infinite Services is a Snowflake Power House whose mission is to accelerate the value of data for the world's largest companies. We deliver end-to-end services for enterprise data platforms - from building data & AI strategies, through data platform design and implementation, to 24x7 managed services and operationalization of AI. Since 2019, as Poland’s first Snowflake Services Partner, we've been cultivating a dynamic community of Snowflake enthusiasts, including 50 experienced data pros specialized in AI Data Cloud and one Snowflake Data SuperHero. We are structured to work efficiently with enterprise customers and act globally from our offices in Warsaw and Manila. Our customers, including Fortune 500 companies, value the most our expertise, speed of delivery with special focus on automation and TCO optimization, flexibility, diverse culture and the fact that our people are always committed to customer's success.