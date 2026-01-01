Inferenz is a data and AI consulting company that builds cutting-edge data and AI technology products and solutions by making data more intelligent, and actionable to help enterprises: Scale at speed, accelerate innovation and deliver tangible results.

With 95% client retention rate Inferenz has been serving some of the leading U.S. enterprises in healthcare, retail and emerging technology industries providing them with data engineering, data modernization and AI solutions and services.

Inferenz is a Snowflake cloud services partner and systems integrator that helps you get your data migrate to the cloud, unify, and build a strong data modernization strategy- helping you build a strong digital core which ensure data quality, data governance, data observability and data security.

We provide deep technology and industry expertise, talent you need, combined with innovative accelerators and solutions. With Snowflake/Snowpro certified specialists and on-demand onboarding, governance, enablement and training, Inferenz helps you navigate the shift towards Generative AI and so you can realize the entire value and power of your data. Inferenz helps you accelerate your data maturity unlocking business value.