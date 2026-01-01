ilionx Group B.V.

ilionx is a leading IT-provider that enables customers to translate technology into successful business. ilionx has been offering IT solutions that work simply and connect closely to organizational processes since 2002. ilionx supports its customers in the field of digital strategy, data & AI, cloud applications, hyperautomation and managed services. This has already led to many successful projects and implementations at healthcare institutions, (semi) governmental organizations and commercial companies with over 500 employees, with a Dutch footprint and social relevance. ilionx employs over 1,500 experts, working from twelve locations throughout the Netherlands. For more information, please visit www.ilionx.com or follow ilionx on Twitter, Facebook or LinkedIn.