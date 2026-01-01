HTC Global Services Inc., founded in 1990, headquartered in Troy, Michigan, is a leading global provider of Information Technology and Business Process Services and Solutions. We leverage our deep domain expertise and extensive technical skills ranging from legacy to emerging digital technologies to push the boundaries and deliver transformative outcomes for our clients. Through our transformation approach, driven by cloud, platform mindset, and engagement, we empower our clients to make digital change happen.

In August 2023, we launched HTCNXT, an Enterprise AI Solutions division aimed at elevating shared human experiences through the power of AI. With HTCNXT, we unite cutting-edge technologies, profound domain knowledge, and our purpose-built AI platform, MAGE, to empower enterprises on their journey to becoming AI-first.

HTC is a quality conscious organization with documented procedures and processes that are compliant to SEI CMM Level 5 and certified to ISO 9001:2015 standards. HTC’s information security system is ISO 27001:2013 certified, occupational health and safety management system is ISO 45001:2018 certified and environmental management system is ISO 14001:2015. HTC has established a Quality Management System (QMS) as a means of ensuring that the solutions developed, and the services provided meet quality standards and conform to Customer requirements.