Hot ITem – Conclusion is the leading data intelligence specialist in the Netherlands, focused on enhancing company performance. Using your organization’s vision and strategy as key input for reaching data driven goals, we help you successfully develop and implement intelligent data solutions that simplify decision-making, optimize processes, and drive innovation.

With over 300 specialists, we are proud to collaborate with our customers to help them achieve their ambitions.

As a dedicated Snowflake Partner, we transform your business goals into reality through data-driven solutions powered by Snowflake’s Data, BI, and AI capabilities.