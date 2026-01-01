Hopmann Marketing Analytics - data analytics with almost 20 years experience in Marketing and Sales! Don't compromise on quality when it comes to your data. Hopmann Marketing Analytics is your boutique consultancy that covers the entire process: from audits, data strategy, data engineering and digital analytics to the appealing visualization of your insights. Data literacy rounds off the package, because data without actions are simply just numbers. With our unique HMA Academy training courses we make sure that your whole team understands and breathes your data, leverages it for strategic decisions and turns it into actions. Our consultants are your HMA Academy trainers. They implement challenging data projects for well-known clients on a daily basis and therefore not only provide you with tool knowledge, but also with suitable best practice examples. We are committed, motivated and goal-oriented: our most important KPI is your data success. Hopmann - we are your trusted partner when it comes to data.

Find out more and get in touch: https://www.hopmann.com/de/kontakt/