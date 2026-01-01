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Hoonar Tekwurks Private Limited

Headquarters: India
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Hoonartek is the world’s leading data, digital and AI solutions company. Founded in 2010, we’ve helped more than 250 enterprises successfully leverage data and insights to drive transformation, create innovative business models, and generate new monetisation avenues. Hoonartek’s three offerings – data products and monetisation, digital banking and lending, and digital engineering – make Hoonartek a partner of choice for businesses in BFSI, Telecom, ISVs, Healthcare and Manufacturing. With headquarters in Pune, India, we are present in the US, the UK and Europe. We proudly serve Korn Ferry, ASI, L&T, Experian, NSE, IDFC, and Airtel to name a few.

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