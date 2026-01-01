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Solution Areas
  • Financial Services
  • Manufacturing & Industrial
Workload Specializations
  • Data Engineering
  • Analytics
Snowpro Core Certifications: 334
Snowpro Advanced Certifications: 27
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Hexaware Technologies Inc

Headquarters: United States
Website

Hexaware is a global technology and business process services company. Our 31,000 Hexawarians wake up every day with a singular purpose; to create smiles through great people and technology. With this purpose gaining momentum, we are well on our way to realizing our vision of being the most loved digital transformation partner in the world. We also seek to protect the planet and build a better tomorrow for our customers, employees, partners, investors, and the communities in which we operate.

With 54 offices in 28 countries, we empower enterprises worldwide to realize digital transformation at scale and speed by partnering with them to build, transform, run, and optimize their technology and business processes.

Learn more about Hexaware at https://www.hexaware.com.

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