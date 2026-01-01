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Solution Areas
  • Financial Services
  • Retail & Consumer Goods
Workload Specializations
  • Data Engineering
  • Analytics
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HCL America, Inc.

Headquarters: United States
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HCLTech is a global technology company, home to more than 223,400 people across 60 countries, delivering industry-leading capabilities centered around digital, engineering, cloud and AI, powered by a broad portfolio of technology services and products. We work with clients across all major verticals, providing industry solutions for Financial Services, Manufacturing, Life Sciences and Healthcare, Technology and Services, Telecom and Media, Retail and CPG, and Public Services. Consolidated revenues as of 12 months ending June 2023 totaled $12.8 billion. To learn how we can supercharge progress for you, visit hcltech.com

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