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Harman Connected Services

Headquarters: United States
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Harman International Industries, Inc., commonly known as Harman, is an American audio electronics company. Since 2017, the company has been operating as an independent subsidiary of Samsung Electronics. Headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut, US. HARMAN is a global leader in connected car technology, lifestyle audio innovations, professional audio and lighting solutions, and digital transformation. Harman International designs, manufactures, and sells audio and electronic systems for the automotive, consumer, and professional markets. Their products include audio and visual products, infotainment systems, software, connected services, and enterprise automation solutions.

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