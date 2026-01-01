Futurice Group

At Futurice, we offer a comprehensive suite of data services designed to transform raw data into actionable insights. Our approach integrates advanced AI tools with existing data sets to uncover patterns and opportunities that drive strategic decisions and foster innovation. By leveraging the synergy of big data and AI, we provide unmatched analytical depth, enabling precise, predictive analytics that guide more informed business choices.

Our data services are aimed at helping businesses harness the power of data to achieve complete situational awareness, enhance customer experiences, and establish intelligent operations. We assist organizations in identifying the most relevant problems that can be solved with data and finding data with the greatest direct business potential. Our solutions are crafted to deliver real business value, ensuring that companies can stay ahead of the competition.

Moreover, we help businesses future-proof their operations by creating new business models using data and building business cases around emerging AI technologies. We also offer cultural change programs to help organizations become more data-mature, ensuring that data benefits are harnessed at scale. Our lean, customer-centric, and multidisciplinary approach ensures a holistic shift towards data-enabled business and services, with a sprint-based model that allows for fast value creation and incremental scaling.

Our expertise in data and AI positions us uniquely to enhance business operations. We provide comprehensive solutions that merge cutting-edge technology with deep industry knowledge, helping businesses lead in their respective fields. By transforming complex data landscapes into intuitive, actionable intelligence, we enable businesses to scale efficiently and adapt dynamically to market changes.