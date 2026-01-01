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Solution Areas
  • Consulting & Professional Services
  • Financial Services
  • Healthcare & Life Sciences
  • Technology
  • Travel & Hospitality
  • Manufacturing & Industrial
  • Media & Entertainment
  • Retail & Consumer Goods
  • Telecom
Workload Specializations
  • Applications
  • Applications & Collaboration
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Fivetran Inc

Headquarters: United States
Website

Fivetran, the global leader in data movement, helps customers use their data to power everything from AI applications and ML models, to predictive analytics and operational workloads. The Fivetran platform reliably and securely centralizes data from hundreds of SaaS applications and databases into any cloud destination — whether deployed on-premises, in the cloud or in a hybrid environment. Thousands of global brands, including BlackRock, Autodesk, and JetBlue, trust Fivetran to move their most valuable data assets to fuel analytics, drive operational efficiencies and power innovation. For more info, visit fivetran.com.

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