EXP HOLDINGS LIMITED

As the eagles of all things data, we unveil the truth to unlock business value. We’re Xperts Our team of consultants acquire, disseminate and analyse information that has the potential to eliminate risk and uncertainty, making it possible for you to make better business decisions that deliver higher revenues. We’re Xtra It’s what it takes to find the business insights others miss. Using the best technological resources available worldwide, we offer the full spectrum of business intelligence services, including data engineering, data strategy, data science, managed services and data literacy. We’re Xciting Data and technology are driving business change. Data driven companies are disrupting competitors and reimaging business models. We help companies embrace data as an asset, routinely finding new competitive advantages that catapult business growth. We are nerds, we don’t get out much. Our X Factor Finding the solutions others miss requires agility, imagination and time. Unseen opportunities come from looking harder, for longer. When we find them, we make them easy to execute. From reworking financial databases with prescriptive regulatory legislation to investigating new revenue streams in the hospitality industry and setting up legacy medical research data architecture, we’ve developed solutions that have set our clients on new and exciting trajectories.