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Eviden International France SAS
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  • Data Engineering
Snowpro Core Certifications: 122
Snowpro Advanced Certifications: 17
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Eviden International France SAS

Headquarters: France
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Eviden is a next-gen technology leader in data-driven, trusted and sustainable digital transformation.

With a strong portfolio of patented technologies and worldwide leading positions in advanced computing, security, AI, cloud and digital platforms, it provides deep expertise for all industries in more than 47 countries.

Bringing together 53,000 world-class talents, Eviden expands the possibilities of data and technology across the digital continuum, now and for generations to come. Eviden is an Atos Group company with an annual revenue of over € 5 billion.

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