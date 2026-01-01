Created in 2008, EULIDIA has positioned itself as your Data Innovation Partner offering a large range of services in AI, Business Intelligence and Data Engineering.

With the support of highly qualified and experienced Business Intelligence & Data Science consultants, EULIDIA works with key accounts and significant mid-market players to implement every stage of a data-driven platform (Data Strategy, Data Architecture, Data Delivery, Training)

Located in Paris and Nantes, France, the company has built its rapid development on a model of efficient responsiveness and quality output. Its long-standing partnership with Snowflake has enabled it to support more than 35 companies in implementing their Modern Data Platforms.

Website: https://www.eulidia.com