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Workload Specializations
  • Data Warehousing
  • Analytics
Snowpro Core Certifications: 25
Snowpro Advanced Certifications: 3
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Endava

Headquarters: United Kingdom
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Endava guides and supports customers across its global footprint, from advisory and strategy to delivery and operations, creating data solutions that drive innovation and business success. By combining world-class engineering, industry expertise, and a people-centric mindset, we partner with our customers to develop transformative business solutions. Our rapidly expanding data practice, with over 450 experts, focuses on modern data governance, integrating data silos, and democratizing analytics across all business areas.

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