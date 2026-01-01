Encora Holdings LLC

Headquartered in Santa Clara, CA and backed by renowned private equity firms Advent International and Warburg Pincus, Encora is the preferred technology modernization and innovation partner to some of the world’s leading enterprise companies. It provides award-winning digital engineering services including Product Engineering & Development, Cloud Services, Quality Engineering, DevSecOps, Data & Analytics, Digital Experience, Cybersecurity, and AI & LLM Engineering. Encora's deep cluster vertical capabilities extend across diverse industries, including HiTech, Healthcare & Life Sciences, Retail & CPG, Energy & Utilities, Banking Financial Services & Insurance, Travel Transportation & Logistics, Telecom & Media, Automotive, and other specialized industries.

With over 9,000 associates in 47 offices and delivery centers across the U.S., Canada, Latin America, Europe, India, and Southeast Asia, Encora delivers nearshore agility to clients anywhere in the world, coupled with expertise at scale in India. Encora’s Cloud-first, Data-first, AI-first approach enables clients to create differentiated enterprise value through technology. For more information, please visit encora.com