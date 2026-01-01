EdgeRed Analytics

Company & snowflake partnership description:

Founded in 2018 EdgeRed is a fast-growing boutique consultancy with a diverse team of data experts.

Our name draws inspiration from the term “Bleeding Edge”, reflecting our commitment to power tomorrow’s growth with data & AI excellence today.

We take a pragmatic approach to every project, partnering with organisations of all sizes – from startups and scale-ups to multinational corporations. Our focus is on delivering outcomes quickly, helping our clients identify strategic priorities, analyse data effectively, and build systems that integrate seamlessly with their existing operations.

EdgeRed & Snowflake are your partners to provide business value delivering tangible outcomes quickly through the latest solutions in data & AI, personal commitment to your success and industry expertise. Together we can help enable your organisation's success through leveraging a leading data platform.