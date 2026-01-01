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dltHub

Headquarters: Germany
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dlt is the open-source Python ingestion library already trusted by 1,000 companies to load production data into Snowflake. dltHub Pro is the agentic platform that deploys, monitors, and scales those pipelines - one command, no manual setup, no silent failures. Founded by ML and data veterans, dltHub is based in Berlin and San Francisco.

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