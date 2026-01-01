Direction Business & Decision / Orange Business Services SA

Orange Business is the dedicated entity of the Orange Group for enterprises, recognized as a leading network and digital integrator. Our unique evolution from a telecommunications operator to an IT services provider, through our Digital Services business line, empowers us to support the sustainable digital transformation of enterprises worldwide. The experience and diversity of our 30,000 employees, experts in B2B challenges across the globe, are our greatest assets. We advocate for an ethical, responsible, and inclusive vision of digital technology, helping businesses reimagine their services. This commitment allows us to create a positive impact for our customers, employees, and the planet.

Within our Digital Services business line, we offer end-to-end, trusted digital solutions and services for all. As a network and digital integrator specializing in data and AI, IT infrastructure, enhanced customer experience, employee experience, and IT/OT integration, we harness technology to address humanity's major challenges.we harness technology to address humanity's major challenges. Our 4,000 experts guide your projects from ideation to industrialization, seamlessly integrating the best technologies available in the market.