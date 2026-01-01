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DATUM STUDIO Co. Ltd.
Workload Specializations
  • Analytics
Snowpro Core Certifications: 41
Snowpro Advanced Certifications: 3
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DATUM STUDIO Co. Ltd.

Headquarters: Japan
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DATUM STUDIO is a data analysis consulting and software development company that deploys data and advanced technology to resolve management issues for clients.

We have built a leading-edge cloud architecture using Snowflake and other cloud services to empower rapid, data-driven management decisions.

In addition, we have acquired extensive experience and knowledge through data science and analysis projects involving a broad array of industries and business processes.

We are particularly competent in the field of generative AI, which has developed rapidly and come into widespread use in recent years. We help improve business efficiency and customer experience for clients by constructing and improving chatbots and knowledge search systems.

DATUM STUDIO has more than 100 data specialists. They include Yuta Hishinuma, who was selected as a Data Superhero and a Data Leader to Watch in 2023. Our data specialists provide end-to-end support ranging from analysis services using Snowflake to initiatives linked with various discrete systems including customer relationship management (CRM).

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