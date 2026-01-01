Datalab Solutions (Pty) Ltd

Datalab is a data and AI consultancy with offices in the UK and South Africa, delivering modern data platforms, analytics, and intelligent applications.

We partner with forward-thinking organisations to unlock the full value of their data, from real-time insights and intelligent automation to powerful BI and analytics solutions that drive strategic decision-making.

Whether architecting scalable cloud data platforms, enabling GenAI use cases, or mentoring teams through data-driven transformation, we bring deep expertise, agility, and a collaborative mindset to every engagement.

With extensive experience across industries and over a decade delivering data solutions, Datalab has led numerous successful implementations on the Snowflake AI Data Cloud — from greenfield builds and complex migrations to enterprise-wide enablement.

Our proven frameworks and methodologies help clients move faster and smarter with Snowflake, while maintaining the flexibility and personal approach of a boutique consultancy.