Skip to content

Snowflake World Tour hits your city

See how leading teams deploy agents at scale. Find a stop near you.

Register free
All Partners
Datagalaxy logo
Snowflake AI Data Cloud Select Services Partner badge
Select

Datagalaxy

Headquarters: France
Website

DataGalaxy is the AI value layer for AI agents that helps organizations create context, enforce trust, and track the value of their data and AI initiatives from a single place. DataGalaxy layers governance, lineage, and business context directly on top of Snowflake, helping teams understand, trust, and activate their data and AI. Two-way tag sync keeps classification consistent across both platforms, and automated lineage shows exactly what a change touches before it happens. Founded in France and rapidly expanding across Europe and the United States, DataGalaxy is trusted by more than 200 global enterprises, including Dior, Airbus, SNCF, and SwissLife.

Snowflake Partner Network

Deliver more meaningful data insights with a robust array of tools and partners who will help make the most of your Snowflake investment.