DataGalaxy is the AI value layer for AI agents that helps organizations create context, enforce trust, and track the value of their data and AI initiatives from a single place. DataGalaxy layers governance, lineage, and business context directly on top of Snowflake, helping teams understand, trust, and activate their data and AI. Two-way tag sync keeps classification consistent across both platforms, and automated lineage shows exactly what a change touches before it happens. Founded in France and rapidly expanding across Europe and the United States, DataGalaxy is trusted by more than 200 global enterprises, including Dior, Airbus, SNCF, and SwissLife.