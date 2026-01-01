DataArt Solutions Inc.

DataArt is a global technology consultancy that helps enterprises modernize their data architecture and accelerate analytics outcomes. With experience across AWS, Azure, and GCP, we help clients build scalable, efficient, and well-integrated Snowflake environments tailored to their business goals. Our Data & Analytics Lab combines deep industry knowledge with engineering expertise to deliver scalable, cloud-native solutions.

As a Snowflake Services Partner, we support seamless migrations, data warehouse modernization, data marketplace solutions, and intelligent analytics (including AI/ML and Cortex) powered by Snowflake. Our team of SnowPro-certified experts has delivered 100 successful Snowflake projects across Finance, Media, Healthcare, Travel, Retail, and beyond.