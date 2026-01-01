data.world is where data meets meaning. We’re the most-adopted data catalog and governance platform on the market. Built on a unique knowledge graph foundation, data.world seamlessly integrates with your existing systems. We set the standard for swift, people-centric governance. We don't just manage data; we unlock its potential, paving the way for responsible AI adoption and data-driven decision-making at scale. As a Certified B Corporation and public benefit company, data.world is committed to fostering global data literacy. We're proud to host the world's largest collaborative open data community, with over two million members, including 90% of the Fortune 500. Prepare for your data-driven future with data.world – where clarity conquers chaos, and every data point tells a story.