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Workload Specializations
  • Data Engineering
  • Applications & Collaboration
  • Analytics
Snowpro Core Certifications: 27
Snowpro Advanced Certification: 1
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DAS42

Headquarters: United States
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DAS42 is the industry-specific Snowflake Premier Services Partner that media and entertainment, telco, and consumer-centric technology companies trust to deliver business results—building internal data capabilities so clients can protect revenue and grow customer lifetime value.

Unlike traditional consultancies that hand off projects between teams, we handle architecture, engineering, and analytics in a single engagement.

We deliver working progress at every milestone, compressing the journey from foundational data to advanced AI use cases into weeks, not months.

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