CrossCountry Consulting is a leading provider of specialized finance, operations, and technology advisory services. As a trusted advisor to Fortune 500 companies, emerging growth market leaders, and private equity sponsors, the firm solves today’s most pressing challenges and creates present and future enterprise value through accounting and risk, technology-enabled transformation, and transaction solutions. Headquartered in Washington, D.C., CrossCountry has employees across the United States and in strategic international locations. With an unwavering commitment to providing a better experience, they are regularly recognized as a best place to work. For more information, visit www.crosscountry-consulting.com.