Concord USA

Concord is a leading technology consultancy blending style with substance. We build flawless customer experiences backed by powerful data analytics and underpinned by strong IT foundations.​

We deliver real solutions for the problem industry-leading companies face through data modernization, cloud migration, digital transformation, and product engineering.

Our core capabilities work together to untangle our clients' toughest business and technology challenges: Business Strategy & Program Delivery, Digital & User Experience, Data Management, Data Analytics, Cloud Solutions, Commerce Solutions, Quality Engineering, and Information Security.

Based in Minneapolis, Minnesota, and providing global delivery from Eastern Europe, Peru, and India, we solve complex issues for companies of all sizes, ranging from start-ups to Fortune 500 enterprises.