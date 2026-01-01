Collibra, Inc.
Headquarters: United States
Collibra, Inc. is a data governance and catalog company founded in 2008. It is headquartered in New York City, USA, and operates in the software industry. The company has approximately 1,000 employees.
Collibra, Inc. is a data governance and catalog company founded in 2008. It is headquartered in New York City, USA, and operates in the software industry. The company has approximately 1,000 employees.
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