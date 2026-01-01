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Cognizant Technology Solutions US Corp
Solution Areas
  • Financial Services
  • Healthcare & Life Sciences
Workload Specializations
  • Analytics
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Cognizant Technology Solutions US Corp

Headquarters: United States
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Cognizant Technology Solutions US Corp, founded in 1994, is a leading American multinational corporation that provides information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. Headquartered in Teaneck, New Jersey, the company operates in the technology and IT services industry. As of the latest available data, Cognizant has approximately 350,000 employees worldwide, making it one of the largest IT services companies globally.

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