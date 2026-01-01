Solution Areas
- Financial Services
- Healthcare & Life Sciences
Cognizant Technology Solutions US Corp
Cognizant Technology Solutions US Corp, founded in 1994, is a leading American multinational corporation that provides information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. Headquartered in Teaneck, New Jersey, the company operates in the technology and IT services industry. As of the latest available data, Cognizant has approximately 350,000 employees worldwide, making it one of the largest IT services companies globally.