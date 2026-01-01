Coforge Inc

Coforge is a global digital services and solutions provider, that leverages emerging technologies and deep domain expertise to deliver real-world business impact for its clients. A focus on very select industries, a detailed understanding of the underlying processes of those industries and partnerships with leading platforms provides us a distinct perspective.

Coforge leads with a product engineering approach, utilizing Cloud, Data, Integration, and Automation technologies to transform client businesses into intelligent, high-growth enterprises. Our proprietary platforms power critical business processes across our core verticals. The firm operates in 21 countries, with 26 delivery centers across nine nations.

Our Data and Analytics division, comprising over 1,500 associates, specializes in Data Modernization and Transformation, Data Estate Management, Data Engineering, Analytics, and AI. With over 100 specialized offerings, 45 IPs, and accelerators to expedite data and analytics transformations, Coforge drives business value at scale for the customers. As a strategic partner of Snowflake, we develop specific solutions for cloud data and analytics modernization, enabling our customers to adopt and manage modern data estates using the Snowflake platform.

Learn more at www.coforge.com