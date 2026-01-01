Cloud Data Consulting, Inc.

Cloud Data Consulting is a services delivery firm that helps clients optimize their data supply chain through the implementation of data analytics platforms centered around the Snowflake database platform. We have expertise in data strategy, data governance, and data platform implementation, and take a holistic approach to data analytics, considering people, processes, and technology in order to find the best solutions for our clients. Our team of highly skilled data engineers has a collective 125 years of experience building data warehouses, and we hold several certifications, including Snowflake Select Partner, dbt preferred partner, and partnerships with Matillion and Fivetran. We offer a standard quick start package that includes a Snowflake terraform package and a dbt code generator, which helps us reduce project risk and decrease time to market.