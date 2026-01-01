Classmethod, Inc. is a Japanese IT consulting firm specializing in cloud computing and digital transformation (DX). Since its establishment in 2004, the company has been providing a wide range of IT services, including support for implementing cloud services such as AWS, system development, and implementation of data analytics platforms.

In Japan, Classmethod is the first domestic solution partner for Snowflake. They offer implementation and operational support for data analytics platforms using Snowflake, as well as resale and implementation support for Modern Data Stack (MDS) solutions combining Fivetran and dbt cloud. Their strength lies in their ability to provide cross-product consulting through partnerships with various ISVs.

Awards and Recognition:

・Snowflake: Received the "SnowPro Award Special Jury Prize" in 2022

・AWS: Won the "SI Partner of the Year - GLOBAL" at the 2022 AWS Partner Awards

・Fivetran: Received the "Regional Partner of the Year APAC" award for three consecutive years from 2020 to 2023