CDW Logistics LLC is a leading provider of technology solutions and services, founded in 1984. The company is headquartered in Lincolnshire, Illinois, and operates in the technology and logistics industry. With over 38 years of experience, CDW Logistics has established itself as a major player in the market, serving a diverse range of clients across various sectors. The company's size is substantial, with a significant presence in the industry and a strong reputation for delivering high-quality solutions.