Catalyst BI Limited

At Catalyst, we challenge organisations to unlock insights, drive performance, and create value by bringing people and data together. With an award-winning team and experience delivering successful solutions to over 450 customers across public and private sectors, we specialise in leveraging the latest technologies in Data Management, Data Analytics, and Data Science.

Our expertise lies in helping customers to drive value and in some instances monetise their data’s full potential using Snowflake’s Data Cloud, enabling better, faster decisions and delivering exceptional service to their customers. By integrating Snowflake’s speed and flexibility with the powerful visualisation capabilities of platforms like Qlik, we eliminate the complexity, cost, and constraints of traditional solutions—accelerating business value and delivering a world-class partnership for our clients.