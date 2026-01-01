Miller Cooper & Co., Ltd.

Miller Cooper, the 10th largest accounting firm in Chicago, has proudly served entrepreneurial, middle market businesses since 1919. Excellence, unparalleled client service and a customized approach to each client’s priorities distinguish Miller Cooper as a trusted resource of each organization we serve. In fact, we’ve retained many leading privately-held corporations for generations. Miller Cooper’s reach extends across the country, and we have global capabilities through our membership in Nexia International. Clients benefit by working directly with Miller Cooper, while drawing on highly experienced industry experts with regional insight throughout North America and around the world. Our size allows us to offer more flexibility and a better work/life balance to our employees. Working for Miller Cooper means you will work less, travel less, and have more control over the direction of your career. You will work with all levels in the firm and have a designated mentor to help you achieve your career goals. At Miller Cooper, you are a valued asset, never a number.