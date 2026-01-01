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Business Engineering Corporation.
Snowpro Core Certifications: 2
Snowpro Advanced Certification: 1
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Business Engineering Corporation.

Headquarters: Japan
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In order to achieve data-driven management, it is necessary to have a system that "collects accurate and necessary data, manages the accumulated data appropriately, and operates the data in a state where it can be effectively utilized. Appropriate data analysis to gain new insights and knowledge is also indispensable. The analysis results in a cycle that returns to the selection of data to be collected again.

We also provide total services ranging from preliminary study such as the implementation roadmaps, support for operations and system maintenance, and MDM system development.

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