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  • Consulting & Professional Services
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  • Technology
  • Manufacturing & Industrial
  • Media & Entertainment
  • Retail & Consumer Goods
Workload Specializations
  • Data Engineering
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Boomi

Headquarters: United States
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Boomi acquired Rivery in late 2024 to enhance its data integration capabilities. Rivery, now Boomi Data Integration, is a SaaS-based ELT platform that enables organizations to ingest, transform, and orchestrate data from hundreds of sources into cloud data warehouses like Snowflake. It offers pre-built connectors, low-code transformation workflows, reverse ETL, and real-time data pipelines. Combined with Boomi's broader iPaaS suite for application and API integration, the unified platform delivers end-to-end data management — from ingestion and transformation to activation and operational workflows.

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