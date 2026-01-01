Boomi acquired Rivery in late 2024 to enhance its data integration capabilities. Rivery, now Boomi Data Integration, is a SaaS-based ELT platform that enables organizations to ingest, transform, and orchestrate data from hundreds of sources into cloud data warehouses like Snowflake. It offers pre-built connectors, low-code transformation workflows, reverse ETL, and real-time data pipelines. Combined with Boomi's broader iPaaS suite for application and API integration, the unified platform delivers end-to-end data management — from ingestion and transformation to activation and operational workflows.