Blend360, LLC

We are a professional services team that works with F1000 and large enterprise brands to solve big challenges by blending people and AI to deliver meaningful impact. We have over 1,100 employees distributed across the globe specializing in AI & Business Consulting, Intelligent Applications, Data Engineering & Ecosystems, Data Science & Insights, as well as other more specialized capabilities. Our Net Promoter Score is 77%, more than double the industry average. We have a rapidly growing Snowflake talent pool with more than 40 certified practitioners and more than 20 F1000 Snowflake customers. We also have a collection proprietary only-on-Snowflake accelerators and solutions which help our clients realize value faster.