Blackbuck Insights LLC

BBI is your one-stop shop for making AI work reliably at scale. Working alongside client teams, we build, modernize, and operate data foundations that ensure data and AI output are consistent, traceable, and production-ready across systems. Using AI-driven engineering methods and proven accelerators, we deliver fast, reduce risk, and give clients data they can trust.

Clients call on us when they face a stalled modernization, a fragile platform, a post-acquisition integration, or a mandate to support analytics and AI that current foundations can't support.

Clients stick with us because we take accountability for outcomes. We don't hand off and walk away. You get a team that stays engaged through the full lifecycle, from design through ongoing operation.

Our services include:

Data management services: BBI engineers reliable data pipelines, consistent transformations, and clear controls, ensuring data behaves predictably and can be trusted as systems scale and requirements change.

Data modernization services: BBI modernizes and scales data platforms and infrastructures, making data easier to access, easier to work with, and better aligned to analytics, automation, and AI initiatives.

AI and applications: We build AI solutions and business applications directly on top of your data foundation, turning trusted data into intelligent tools that power your business.

Platform operations and support services: BBI runs operations so your engineering teams don't have to. We monitor pipelines, respond to alerts before issues reach the business, and validate data quality before reports go out.

Our delivery accelerators, AI-assisted engineering, and proven frameworks have produced 65% faster delivery times and 70% fewer errors, without sacrificing quality or control.

Headquartered in Schaumburg, Illinois, we operate with more than 600 data professionals across the United States, Canada, and India.

Your data. Ready for anything.