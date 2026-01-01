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Birlasoft Limited

Headquarters: United States
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Birlasoft is a global business applications and IT services provider with a presence in the United States, Europe, Asia-Pacific and India. With development centers in the United States, China, Poland and India, Birlasoft partners with Fortune 100 firms across manufacturing, banking & financial services, insurance, media and healthcare industries. Birlasoft develops and deploys innovative solutions and service architectures across the globe, and is featured among top 100 global IT companies recognized by the International Association of Outsourcing Professionals (IAOP). Birlasoft is already addressing the next wave of globalization to deliver accelerated technology solutions with a focus on value and innovation.

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