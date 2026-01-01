Billigence US, Inc.

Billigence is a global boutique Data, AI & Analytics consultancy helping large enterprise clients transform the way they work with AI and data. We support businesses across different industry verticals incl. financial services, retail, insurance, pharma and life sciences, energy, manufacturing and many more to help solve their business challenges using data and artificial intelligence. We deliver professional services in areas of Data Strategy, Data Cloud, Data & AI Governance and Quality, AI context layer, Agentic Solutions, Data Insights & Analytics, Data Engineering or Advanced Analytics. We operate in 10 countries across 4 continents. In the US, we have a strong presence across our key customers with offices in California, New York and Chicago.