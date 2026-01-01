Avvale Spa

We are launching a new era in which Techedge and Nimbl become Avvale.

After 20 years with a highly technological DNA, both in deeds and in our name, we want to officialize the continuous transformation we’ve experienced.

How we will take advantage of technology moving forward will determine the trajectory of our change.

We feel the responsibility to embrace this purpose: leveraging our technology expertise and ingenuity to enable the deployment of more sustainable business models.

Proud of our roots that shaped who we are today, we’ve decided to give this transformation a name.

This is Avvale.