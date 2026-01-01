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Aubay

Headquarters: France
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With more than 7800 talents in Europe (Spain, Portugal, Italy, France, UK, Belgium and Luxembourg), Aubay is a european consulting company positioning as a partner in the digital transformation of its customers with the deliberate and clear choice to intervene both in business or technological advice.

With over 200 data specialists in France, our mission is to assist organizations in designing and implementing an effective Data Strategy that enables them to control the acquisition, governance, and valorization of data in order to improve business performance and drive innovation.

Website: https://data.aubay.com/

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