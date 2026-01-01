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Attentive Mobile, Inc
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Attentive Mobile, Inc

Headquarters: United States
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Attentive® is the AI marketing platform for leading brands, designed to optimize message performance through 1:1 SMS and email interactions. Infusing intelligence at every stage of the consumer's purchasing journey, Attentive empowers businesses to achieve hyper-personalized communication with their customers on a large scale. Leveraging AI-powered tools, a mobile-first approach, two-way conversations, and enterprise-grade technology, Attentive drives billions in online revenue for brands around the globe. Trusted by over 8,000 leading brands such as CB2, Urban Outfitters, GUESS, and Dickey’s Barbeque Pit, Attentive is the go-to solution for delivering powerful commerce experiences for consumers with the brands they love.

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