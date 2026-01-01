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Atgeir Solutions Inc.
Workload Specializations
  • Data Engineering
Snowpro Core Certifications: 3
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Atgeir Solutions Inc.

Headquarters: United States
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Atgeir Solutions, headquartered in Pune, Maharashtra, is a prominent player in the software development industry, specializing in data cloud solutions. With a team of Data Architects and Engineers boasting over a century of combined experience, the company empowers clients by creating robust Data Cloud ecosystems.

Atgeir Solutions offers a range of services, including data engineering, data lake implementations, data warehouse implementations, advanced analytics (AI/ML), product engineering services, and healthcare analytics.

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