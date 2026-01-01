areto consulting GmbH

areto is a rapidly growing business intelligence consulting company, specializing in: Data Strategy, Data Platforms, Data Automation, Data Warehousing, Data Governance, Data Analytics, Data Science, Data Engineering. In short: we live business intelligence and analytics - and we do it holistically.

The areto team consists of consultants, IT experts and data scientists who are active in the entire German-speaking region. We are united by our passion for exciting, innovative projects and future-proof solutions. What sets us apart from other consultancies? We pride ourselves on being very open-minded, agile and team-oriented - we live for our customers and their projects. Forget the hubris of classic consultancies that tell you how to run your business. You know your business and your goals - we help you achieve them. To do this, we offer a whole range of areto standards and best-practice approaches.

The professional focus and backgrounds of our employees are as diverse as our projects. Diversity helps us develop a variety of perspectives. We all benefit from different perspectives to get better every day. We are united by a passion for exciting, innovative projects and future-proof solutions. Our experts have proven in hundreds of successful customer projects that you can also have fun with highly professional consulting and demanding implementations. Fun working with innovative technologies, fun working in a project team with our customers and our partners.

areto is also therefore a respected partner of leading and innovative vendors, such as Snowflake, Microsoft, AWS, SAP, IBM, WhereScape, Tableau, Data Virtuality, ThoughtSpot, Matillion, DataVault Builder, dbt, Big Eval, Pyramid Analytics, Zebra BI, graphomate, Theobald Software. Therefore, we always offer our clients the best and safest solution for their goals.